60 Years of the Cuban Missile Crisis – A message by Noam Chomsky
Sixty years ago, the world experienced a direct and dangerous confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union, when the two superpowers came closest to a nuclear conflict in the midst of the Cold War. The leaders from both countries engaged in a tense, 13-day political and military ...
An Appeal for Peace in Armenia
We Demand Peace! We, a group of people who stand for peace, from the post-Soviet spaceand its neighborhood exhausted by never-ending wars and growingimperialist rivalry on our territories, are full of rage as we haveobserved Azerbaijan’s recent large-scale attack on Armenia. This,coupled with ...
Chile: Who won? Those same as always
– by Pablo Ruiz (19/09/2022) With 61.86% of the votes cast, the triumphal rejection to the proposal for a New Constitution in Chile, on the September 4th plebiscite, should invite us to a profound reflection on the exercise of democracy and its contradictions, such as the strong impact of ...
Peace Agenda for Ukraine and the World
– Statement of the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement, adopted at the meeting of Ukrainian Pacifists on the 21st September 2022, International Day of Peace (video). “We the Ukrainian pacifists demand and will strive to end the war by peaceful means and to protect human right to conscientious objection ...
Press release: 2022 MacBride Peace Prize recipients
About the Sean MacBride Peace Prize Every year the International Peace Bureau (IPB) awards a special prize to a person or organization that has done outstanding work for peace, disarmament and/or human rights. These were the principal concerns of Séan MacBride, the distinguished Irish statesman who ...
Remembering Gorbachev
Mikhail Gorbachev is best known as the final leader of the Soviet Union, a position that inevitably comes with a lot of presuppositions. In commemorating Gorbachev posthumously, IPB remembers Gorbachev’s role as a supporter of peace and common security. ...
The Failure of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty Review Conference Leaves Humanity Increasingly Vulnerable
Written by Joseph Gerson, IPB Vice-President The failure of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty Review Conference to adopt a final conference statement adopting specific goals and deadlines for further disarmament weakens humanity’s ability to defend itself against the existential and increased ...
Gustavo Petro’s “total peace” plan and how it could shape the notion of security in Colombia.
– Article by Angelo Cardona In his inaugural speech, Petro said, “peace is the meaning of my life, and it is the hope of Colombia” his words resonated in the ears and hearts of an entire nation striving to overcome the grief of war. ...
SCRAP Weapons present: Activating a UN special session on Disarmament
The threat of global war looms, yet there is no practical strategy for weapons control. It is unrealistic to believe that the world can spend $2,000,000,000,000 each year on the military without weapons controls and not end in a world at war. The UN has agreed to hold a Fourth Special Session of the ...